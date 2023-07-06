The Natrona County Sheriff's Office with federal help continues to investigate the early Tuesday fire that destroyed the Lakeside Marina at Alcova Reservoir, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office and the Natrona County Fire District on Thursday.

"Agencies are continuing to investigate all circumstances in a joint effort to determine the

cause and further establish the appropriate direction of the investigation," the press release says.

Marina at Alcova Reservoir. Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Marina at Alcova Reservoir. Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Authorities have not made any arrests, either.

The Sheriff's Office also has consulted with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for assistance.

The case began at 5:08 a.m. Tuesday when the Casper-Natrona County Public Safety Communications Center received numerous calls about a structure

fire on Lakeshore Drive.

Sheriff’s deputies and crews from the Natrona County Fire District immediately responded.

While en route, NCFD asked for mutual aid assistance from the Casper Fire-EMS and the Bar Nunn Fire departments for manpower and water supply.

When they arrived, they found the Marina was on fire throughout the building.

Crews immediately began fire suppression efforts.

They used the lake as a water source and continued to fight the fire until it was deemed contained and controlled.

They used more than 10,000 gallons of water in two to three hours to get the fire under control.

No victims or injuries were reported.

After the fire was knocked down and the scene was deemed safe, investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the Natrona County Fire Investigation Task Force went to work as part of a standard response.

Timely and factual information will be released as it becomes available.

The scene is still considered active.

The Sheriff's Office and the Fire District insist residents and visitors avoid the area and respect the crime scene tape, traffic cones and other barriers to protect the integrity of the active scene.

Law enforcement will cite or arrest unauthorized individuals who cross the perimeter or tamper with barriers.

Anyone who believes they have information that may assist this investigation is

encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282.

Information may also be reported anonymously at crime-stoppers.com or by calling

307-577-8477. Information reported through Crime Stoppers that assists the

investigation may be eligible for a cash reward.