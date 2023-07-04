Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Public’s Help in the Investigation of the Marina Fire

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of the structure fire of Alcova Marina.

If you have any video and/or photos of the building fire before emergency personnel arrived on scene at approximately 5:20-5:30 am today, July 4th, please call the non-emergency dispatch line at 307-235-9282.

Leave a message with your full name and phone number for an Investigator to contact you at.

Alcova Resort Independence Day celebrations are still scheduled for tonight at Alcova Lake.

NCSO stated that they are working closely with first responder partners and the Marina staff to ensure the safety of all.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing, joint investigation, there is restricted access surrounding the Marina for tonight’s fireworks viewing and entertainment:

•The Main entrance on the West side of the Marina is closed and the entrance on the East side of the Marina (lake side) is closed to the public.

•The hills on the North and the South side of the Marina are closed to the public.

To access tonight’s activities at the Marina, you will need to use the North entrance.

Please do not cross into the established law enforcement perimeter.