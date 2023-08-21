Natrona Sheriff’s Office Seeks Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee

Natrona Sheriff&#8217;s Office Seeks Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee

Darien Schoonover. Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center on Sunday night, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Darien Schoonover, 25, failed to return to the CRC at 7 p.m., and was reported as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office at 9:30 p.m.

He is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Schoonover was sentenced to the Casper Re-Entry Center for a probation revocation on an original charge of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Call dispatch or the Sheriff's Office at (307) 235-9282 if you have information regarding his whereabouts.

You also can report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

