Natrona Sheriff’s Office Seeks Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center on Sunday night, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.

Darien Schoonover, 25, failed to return to the CRC at 7 p.m., and was reported as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office at 9:30 p.m.

He is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Schoonover was sentenced to the Casper Re-Entry Center for a probation revocation on an original charge of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Call dispatch or the Sheriff's Office at (307) 235-9282 if you have information regarding his whereabouts.

You also can report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

