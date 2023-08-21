Natrona Sheriff’s Office Seeks Casper Re-Entry Center Escapee
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center on Sunday night, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Darien Schoonover, 25, failed to return to the CRC at 7 p.m., and was reported as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office at 9:30 p.m.
He is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Schoonover was sentenced to the Casper Re-Entry Center for a probation revocation on an original charge of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Call dispatch or the Sheriff's Office at (307) 235-9282 if you have information regarding his whereabouts.
You also can report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.