Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Casper Re-Entry Escapee

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who checked out of the Casper Re-entry Center on Friday, did not return and is now wanted for felony escape from official detention, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Roger Johnson is described as a 57-year-old black male, approximately 6’4 tall and 290 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

About 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Johnson checked out of the CRC and told its staff that he would be looking for a job.

He didn't return by 5 p.m.

CRC staff reported Johnson as an escapee to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office about 9:15 pm.

Johnson was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.

If you have information on Johnson's whereabouts, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9282, or make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming.

The Casper Re-entry Center is a private correctional facility operated by Geo Group. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office does not have any operational or management control of CRC. If crimes are committed at or from CRC, the legal jurisdiction for investigating those crimes falls within the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

