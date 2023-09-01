Natrona County area firefighters will conduct their annual "Fill the Boot" fundraising campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, according to a press release from the Natrona County Fire District.

Since 1954, firefighters nationwide have collected critical funds – one dollar at a time – to support MDA’s mission of empowering people living with neuromuscular disease to live longer, more independent lives.

The Natrona County Fire District firefighters will be located at two locations (pending any emergency calls) through the weekend.

Station 7 crews will be located at Robertson Road and Poison Spider Road.

Station 13 crews will be at the Hat Six Travel Plaza at the Hat Six exit at Interstate 25.

Firefighters appreciate any donations, big or small.

