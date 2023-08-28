The Natrona County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate a murder-suicide that occurred on Friday, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office on Monday.

About 5:15 p.m., Friday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4700 block of Boles Road west of Casper.

Deputies found two unconscious individuals each suffering from gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

Through initial investigation and on-scene evidence, deputies determined the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public.

The Natrona County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Stephen Skaj, 58, of Casper and the suspect as Ryan Rosty, 33, of Casper. Next of kin have been notified.

Natrona County Sheriff’s investigators learned there was a physical altercation between Rosty and Skaj.

After the altercation, Skaj began walking away from Rosty.

At that point, Rosty shot Skaj before shooting himself. A person saw the fight and shooting.

The physical evidence on scene was consistent with the witness’s statement.

The Sheriff's Office sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy, its victim services 7nit is providing support and assistance to the family of the victim.

If you have information that you believe may assist this investigation please contact the Sheriff's Office's investigations division at (307) 235-9282 or make a report anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at (307) 577-8477.