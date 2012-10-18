Noteworthy:
Casper Arrest Log
Get The K2 Radio Mobile App
Listen to K2 Radio With Alexa & Google Home
K2 Radio
Sign In
Home
News
Casper News
Wyoming News
National News
Associated Press
Listen
Shows
Listen Live
App
Alexa
Google Home
K2 Fan Club
Join Now
Contests
Contest Rules
K2 Fan Club Support
Win Stuff
Win Tickets To API Chili Cook Off
Bill Busting Resolutions
$150 Target Gift Card
Weather
Intellicast Forecast
Weather Update
Road Closures
Highway Webcams
Wyoming Ski Report
Newsletter
Contact Us
Help & Contact Info
Send Feedback
K2 Radio Morning Show Feedback
Advertise
Submit A News Tip
Daily Newsletter
Career Opportunities
K2 Fan Club Support
More
Get The K2 Radio App!
Townsquare Cares
More
Home
News
Casper News
Wyoming News
National News
Associated Press
Listen
Shows
Listen Live
App
Alexa
Google Home
K2 Fan Club
Join Now
Contests
Contest Rules
K2 Fan Club Support
Win Stuff
Win Tickets To API Chili Cook Off
Bill Busting Resolutions
$150 Target Gift Card
Weather
Intellicast Forecast
Weather Update
Road Closures
Highway Webcams
Wyoming Ski Report
Newsletter
Contact Us
Help & Contact Info
Send Feedback
K2 Radio Morning Show Feedback
Advertise
Submit A News Tip
Daily Newsletter
Career Opportunities
K2 Fan Club Support
More
Get The K2 Radio App!
Townsquare Cares
Listen Now
Coast to Coast AM
Coast to Coast AM
Casper PD: Man Shoplifted After Asking Clerk To Be In Adult Film
Zach Spadt
Mills, Glenrock and Bar Nunn Have Highest Wyoming Divorce Rates
Subscribe now for our
newsletter
Subscribe to our Newsletter
LATEST POSTS
Gabbard Sues Hillary Clinton Over Russia 'Favorite' Comments
Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill says the lawsuit is 'ridiculous.'
Associated Press
Casper Man Admits Child Abuse; Assaulted Victim's Mother in 2017
As a part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will ask for a maximum sentence of 15 to 24 months in prison. Michael Carpenter is expected to ask for probation.
Zach Spadt
US, France Reach Tax Deal Averting Broader Trade War
The U.S. had threatened to put tariffs on French wine, cheese and other products.
Associated Press
DC Sues Trump Inaugural Committee, Alleging Abuse of Funds
But its spending has drawn mounting scrutiny.
Associated Press
Casper PD: Man Shoplifted After Asking Clerk To Be In Adult Film
Ryan Bressler is charged with felony shoplifting in the alleged theft.
Zach Spadt
UW Athletic Director Named to CFP Selection Committee
Tom Burman is one of three new committee members
Frank Gambino
US Home Sales Soared 3.6% in December
For all of 2019, 5.34 million homes were sold, matching the 2018 level.
Associated Press
4-Vehicle Crash Kills 1, Injures 9 Near Laramie
Speed, cell phone use and driver inattention on the part of Doyle are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
Nick Learned
Gov. Gordon Orders Half-Staff Flags For Wamsutter Paramedic
The governor's order will remain in effect from sunrise until sundown on Friday
Doug Randall
Roberts Admonishes House Prosecution, White House Defense
But just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, he reminded everyone who was in charge.
Associated Press
President Says He's Open to Witnesses as Trial Rules are Set
On Tuesday, the Senate approved rules for Trump’s trial on two articles of impeachment.
Associated Press
Casper Wants Residents to Report Faulty Street Lights
If the light is part of the Rocky Mountain Power streetlight system, city employees will file a request with the company.
Tom Morton
Load More Articles