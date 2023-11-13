United Way Puts Giant Thermometer on the M Building to Encourage Donations

On Friday, Nov. 10, United Way of Natrona County put a giant thermometer on the side of the M Building in downtown Casper to encouge donations. They hope to get to $1 million before next year's campaign.

Last year their goal was to reach $815,000 and they were able to surpass it, raising $868,000.

They are currently at $551,000 —just over halfway to their goal.

We spoke with Nikki Hawley, the director of United Way Natrona County, she said that donation dollars stay in the community and help support 34 local nonprofits. "By donating to United Way, you're helping improve lives and strengthen the community we live in. Our impact goes beyond financial assistance. Through collaborative initiatives the United Way helps empower our community to overcome obstacles, bridge gaps and build a resilient foundation, ensuring a brighter future for all residents of Natrona County."

The thermometer was made by Wyoming Signs and paid for by the McGinley Clinic.

