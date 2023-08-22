The cause of the fire at the City of Casper Regional Solid Waste Facility on Monday is still unknown, according to a press release from the Casper Police Department Facebook page on Tuesday.

The fire was first reported about 1:30 p.m.

The Fire Department's Battalion 1, Engine 5, Engine 3, and Brush 5 with the assistance of Evanville's wildland apparatus responded to the fire at the landfill at 1886 Station Road.

The first units at the scene found a 100-foot by 100-foot area that was actively burning.

Fire units were positioned for exposure protection while the landfill and Casper streets divisions initiated containment and extinguishment.

Responding agencies contained and put out the fire by smothering it with sand excavated on landfill property.

Crews remained on-scene until the fire was extinguished.

Casper Fire-EMS Department wants to remind residents that as the temperature rises so does the fire danger.

The Department suggests these ways to reduce fire danger:

Trim vegetation to an appropriate level around your property.

Make sure heat sources are properly handled or disposed of before to leaving them unattended.

Properly dispose of batteries, especially lithium ion batteries. A battery disposal station is available at the Casper Regional Landfill.

