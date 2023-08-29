Flash Flooding at Alcova Resort Muddies Things Up

Yesterday the Alcova Resort shared photos to their Facebook page post flash-flood at the reservoir:

Commenters were quick to point out the rough go the resort has had this season.

Just last month the property's beloved Marina Bar & Grill burned down on the Fourth of July.

Another video shows the boathouse crew pulling chunks of washed up sediment away from the docks.

The resort's General Manager Sam Marion said that the flood happened on a Sunday afternoon.

"From what we could tell, the boats' culverts were clogged, so it was moving large boulders and huge logs, things like that; a bunch of debris settled in the water in the Marina area. Fortunately there wasn't any damage to boats. One dock was damaged, but the pictures make it look worse than it was."

Marion stated that they've dealt with this before, but this was probably the most mud he's ever seen.

The Alcova Resort still plans to have a close-down party this Saturday, Sep 2, at 2:00 p.m. There will be live music, DJ Todd, food trucks, and a cornhole tournament.

The actual official close down date is september 15.

