Do Not Cross Crime Scene Tape at Alcova Marina Fire Site

Do not cross the law enforcement barriers at the scene of this morning's fire that destroyed the Alcova Marina because that interferes with the investigation.

Or else expect a citation or arrest, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening in a prepared statement.

"The Marina is still an active crime scene," the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office has had problems with people crossing through the layers of established law enforcement barriers to look at and photograph the remains of the building.

It has posted crime scene tape saying, "SHERIFF’S LINE DO NOT CROSS.”

Kolby Fedore, TSM Kolby Fedore, TSM loading...

Respect that barrier.

Do not cross that line and the traffic cones, and do not move or remove them.

The Sheriff's Office and the Natrona County Fire District have worked closely with Marina partners to ensure the community and visitors can still enjoy the 4th of July celebrations tonight despite the fire.

However, blatant disregard of the barriers cannot be tolerated.

Crossing these important barriers in place will result in violators being cited and/or arrested.

Sheriff's deputies will be patrolling in the immediate and surrounding areas of the Marina through the evening.

Respect the barriers and the scene to allow for investigators to do their job.

Sloane's Gas Station and Store is Over 100 Years Old