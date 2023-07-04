Alcova’s Lakeside Marina Engulfed in Flames This Morning

Flames engulfed the local landmark, burning the building to the ground early this morning.

At 6:00 a.m. the Natrona County Sheriffs office asked that people avoid the area.

The fire is now contained, there is no ongoing threat to the area and no other structures were involved in the fire.

There will be continued fire personnel and law enforcement presence in the area today. Lakeshore Drive is currently still blocked at the Marina entrance. Please continue to avoid the area if at all possible.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Natrona County Fire District is investigating the cause of the fire. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Kolby Fedore, TSM The Marina in Alcova, WY. Kolby Fedore, TSM. loading...

attachment-IMG_2393 2 loading...