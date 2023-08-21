City of Casper Says Monday’s Landfill Fire is Under Control

A fire at the City of Casper Regional Solid Waste Facility on Monday afternoon is under control, according to Casper and Natrona County sources.

No injuries were reported.

The landfill area of the facility was closed for the rest of Monday and the city hopes to reopen it Tuesday morning.

For a while Monday, all roads leading into the landfill from Metro/Station Road and from Memorial Drive were closed.

The cause of the fire was undetermined and is still under investigation.

However, the city reminds residents and users of the landfill that some things do not go in the trash:

Rechargeable batteries. They are the most frequent culprit in such fires. "If it's chargeable, it's not trashable."

Barbecue and fireplace debris.

Solvent-soaked rags.

Responding agencies included the Casper Fire-EMS Department, Casper Police Department and Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

In October 2015, embers from a fire at the landfill blew east causing the Cole Creek Road fire that burned over 10,000 acres, destroyed 17 homes, caused minor damage to other homes, and displaced 20 families.

