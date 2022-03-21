‘Exchange of Gunfire’ Ends in Death of Suspect in Friday/Saturday Standoff

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has released an update on the goings-on that occurred Friday night and Saturday morning during a standoff with law enforcement in Evansville.

According to a release from the NCSO, on the evening of Friday, March 18, 2022, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the Natrona County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team (SRT) responded to agency assist call for shots fired in the 400 block of 5th St. in Evansville, Wyoming.

The NCSO wrote that multiple agencies responded to the incident.

"Over the course of 18 hours, trained crisis negotiators used a multitude of tactics in an attempt to peacefully resolve the situation," the NCSO wrote. "During the incident, there was exchange of gunfire between the armed barricaded subject and law enforcement."

The Sheriff's Office stated that at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, one adult male was discovered deceased inside of the home.

"The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is working in coordination with the Department of Criminal Investigations to investigate this incident," the NCSO wrote.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office did not state whether the suspect's death was a result of the exchanged gunfire with law enforcement, or whether it was self-inflicted.

On Monday morning, the home showed extensive damage. It's unclear if it occurred as a part of Friday night and Saturday morning's activities.

it was easy for a passerby to look into the home as the windows were apparently completely gutted. Inside the home, furniture and other household items were strewn about its rooms.

Recently, the self-proclaimed father of the suspect took to social media to express his apologies, and his gratitude, to law enforcement officials.

"The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the sheriff's office wrote. "The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preserving the peace of our county and ensuring it is a safe place to live, work, and visit."