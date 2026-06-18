This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven guilty or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested individuals and their charges as recorded in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

ARREST LOG 6/17 - 6/18/26

Domenich Gumfory, 28: Serve Jail Time

Christopher Butterfield, 37: District Court Bench Warrant

Jonathan Barnett, 41: Fail to Comply

Brad Gourneau, 50: FAIL TO APPEAR

Timothy Schnepper, 42: BOND REVOCATION

Josselyn Pratt, 44: THEFT - 5TH OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE/ CRIMINAL TRESPASS/ DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED

William Yellowrobe, 29: FAIL TO APPEAR

Rodolfo Castanuela, 42: CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC

Ace Wolf, 35: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF/

DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED

Mark Kosta, 48: Criminal Warrant

Jason Whitney, 45: Fail to Comply

Daniel Cantine, 56: Hold for probation and Parole

Jason Blackley, 44: Hold for probation and Parole

Donald Young, 63: Fail to Comply

Devin Clark, 41: Fail to Comply

Dennis Little Whiteman, 59: Public Intoxication Prohibited

David Sorick, 39: FAIL TO APPEAR

Rebecca Thompson, 39: Fail to Comply

Hope Yarbrough, 26: DISTURB THE PEACE

John Hammontree, 34 FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE

/DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE/ DRIVE ON RT SIDE OF RDWY

Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers At CPD, women make up about 18% of the sworn officers, higher than the national average of 14% for local police departments (Bureau of Justice Statistics, Local Police Departments, 2020).

Officer Schulz, a K9 officer, shared what drives her to serve, “I’m motivated by the opportunity to change my city for the better for my family and friends who live and work here."

Officer Brackenrich, who serves both as a patrol officer and Evidence Technician, spoke about the importance of growth in the profession, “Patience is crucial in this line of work, and confidence comes with experience and learning from challenges along the way.”

After graduating college, Detective Husted put herself through a police academy, before joining CPD, “I pursued a career as a police officer because I wanted to have a job where every day was a little different. I am motivated to support my fellow officers continue to help victims receive the justice they deserve.”

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media