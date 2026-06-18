What The Latest Natrona County Arrest Log Tells Us
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven guilty or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested individuals and their charges as recorded in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
ARREST LOG 6/17 - 6/18/26
Domenich Gumfory, 28: Serve Jail Time
Christopher Butterfield, 37: District Court Bench Warrant
Jonathan Barnett, 41: Fail to Comply
Brad Gourneau, 50: FAIL TO APPEAR
Timothy Schnepper, 42: BOND REVOCATION
Josselyn Pratt, 44: THEFT - 5TH OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE/ CRIMINAL TRESPASS/ DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED
William Yellowrobe, 29: FAIL TO APPEAR
Rodolfo Castanuela, 42: CRTSY HOLD OT/AGENC
Ace Wolf, 35: DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE 1ST OFF/
DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED
Mark Kosta, 48: Criminal Warrant
Jason Whitney, 45: Fail to Comply
Daniel Cantine, 56: Hold for probation and Parole
Jason Blackley, 44: Hold for probation and Parole
Donald Young, 63: Fail to Comply
Devin Clark, 41: Fail to Comply
Dennis Little Whiteman, 59: Public Intoxication Prohibited
David Sorick, 39: FAIL TO APPEAR
Rebecca Thompson, 39: Fail to Comply
Hope Yarbrough, 26: DISTURB THE PEACE
John Hammontree, 34 FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE
/DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE/ DRIVE ON RT SIDE OF RDWY
Casper Policewomen Make up 18% of City's Sworn Officers
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
HistoricalCasper Police Docket from 1904
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media