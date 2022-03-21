A man claiming to be the father of the suspect in Friday night and Saturday morning's standoff with local law enforcement has reached out via social media to both apologize to and thank officers for how they handled that tragic situation.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18 law enforcement officials were called to the area of 5th Street and Curtis Street in Evansville. Details have so far been scarce, but the Natrona County Sheriff's Department reported that a male suspect was armed inside of a residence.

A standoff with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, the Evansville Police Department, the Casper Police Department, and other agencies then commenced, which would last through the night and early morning hours of Saturday.

Read More: A Long Night, A Tragic Morning; Active Situation in Evansville Ends in Death

At 12:00 p.m. Saturday, the NCSO reported that the standoff was over and officers were clearing the area. "Tragically," the NCSO wrote, "one adult civilian was discovered deceased inside the residence."

It was, indeed, a tragic end to a scary situation for all parties involved. Now, the self-proclaimed father of the suspect is apologizing to those involved.

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the suspect as 29-year-old Blaine Clutter. And now, a man named Anthony Pete Hernandez has released a statement on his social media saying how sorry, and how grateful, he was to law enforcement.

"Attention," the post began. "I want to say sorry to all Law Enforcement Officers for my son [sic] actions during that stand off with him on Friday and Saturday. I'm thankful to God he didn't wound or kill any of you well you all where doing your job [sic]. So happy you all got to go home to your family. I talked to some very good hearted people in the Natrona County Sheriff Department that feeled [sic] me in on how it when [sic] down and ended. I'm very grateful you all tried your hardest to have him give his self [sic] up and surrender even though he was trying to hurt you all. May God always protect you all sincerely! Please people share this so it can hopefully reach the people intended for. My son's acting was way wrong no matter what mind set he was in. He was my son I will miss him. People that need help get it please."

attachment-thumbnail_IMG_2460 loading...

K2 Radio News has reached out to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office for confirmation that this is, indeed, the suspect's father, as well as for a response to his comments.

We will update this article with their response, if/when it becomes available.