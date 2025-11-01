The mayor of the Town of Evansville announced her immediate resignation after five years on the council and roughly one year as mayor, saying the system “would rather fall backwards than forward.”

In a statement released Saturday, Mayor Machado said, “My time with the Town of Evansville has come to a close after 5 years of being on council. I am officially resigning my position as the Mayor of Evansville effective immediately.”

In her remarks, she pointed to a long list of accomplishments during her tenure, but she said her departure stems from deeper frustrations. “Over the 5 years I have been witness to a system that is broken, a state that would rather fall backwards than forward, greed, power, control, back door deals … The political system is built on ‘being seen and not heard,’ and if you are heard in Wyoming you better say and do the right thing.”

She added that she refused to conform. “I was never going to hang out in ‘status quo’ land, and I was never going to sell myself or the constituents down the road for some role … Transparency was always going to be at the forefront but I can see that transparency is what everyone preaches they want but that’s not actually true.”

She said she will continue her advocacy work as a social worker, activist, business owner and human being, and pledged to use her personal platform to share “the truth of what it’s like to be a mayor, what we go through, the lies, and the things I have witnessed over 5 years. Silence is why nothing changes.”

Town officials have not yet announced an interim mayor or successor. The Council is expected to meet later this week to determine next steps.

Machado’s announced resignation as mayor of the Town of Evansville comes after a year of mounting tension and public criticism surrounding her tenure. Her resignation letter framed her departure as a refusal to participate in a system “that fosters silence, discrimination, sexism … bigotry, harassment … adult bullying."

This year several residents, including Jeremy Brown, publicly demanded the resignation of Mayor Candace Machado after she displayed Pride flags on town-hall grounds. A petition to recall her under Wyoming law was launched, but has since been taken down on change.org; the website shows it had nine supporters.

Some town employees also raised concerns. One employee, utility clerk Jan Schoolcraft, alleged a “mentally abusive work environment” tied to the mayor’s actions and symbol displays. The town council has experienced friction: councilmember Greg Flesvig formally called on the mayor to resign, citing alleged unilateral decisions and lack of transparency.

Machado's public resignation statement:

My time with the Town of Evansville has come to a close after 5 years of being on council.

I am officially resigning my position as the Mayor of Evansville effective immediately.

During my time as the mayor and on council I have assisted with maintaining a balanced budget, 100 year town celebration, community garden project, new park playground, new animal shelter, sidewalk project, mental health services for town employees, mental health advocacy, senior center community activism, Mesa energy project, economic development opportunities, grants for the town,code of ethics for elected officials, community celebrations, events, and so many more things.

5 years ago I chose to be a part of council to make a difference in the world and the community. Over the 5 years I have been witnessed to a system that is broken, a state that would rather fall backwards than forward, greed, power, control, back door deals, and people in positions wanting you to “keep with the status quo” so we don’t create waves. The political system is built on “ being seen and not heard”, and if you are heard in Wyoming you better say and do the right thing. If you don’t ’fall in line” then you will be quietly silenced or ignored.

During my time as the Mayor I have been witness to people wanting to place me into some box they think I needed to be in but let’s be honest I was never going to fit into that box because conformity isn’t my style. I was never going to hang out in “status quo” land, and I was never going to sell myself or the constituents down the road for some role. I came in as me and I’m going out of this role as me. The same wonderful, honest, direct, assertive person who truly cares about others.

Transparency was always going to be at the forefront but I can see that transparency is what everyone preaches they want but that’s not actually true. I stand by every choice and decision I have made and I don’t regret any of them! I would do them all again!

I will not support or be a part of a system that fosters silence, discrimination, sexism, religious preference, racism, bigotry, harassment, adult bullying, staff lies, stalking, lying, manipulation, or elected officials behaving inappropriately behind the scenes.

I have always fought for equality and inclusive thinking and I will continue to do that as a social worker, activist, advocate, business owner, and human being.

My page will continue to be a beacon of hope, light, inspiration, and storytelling of my time over the last 5 years. I will be sharing the truth of what it’s like to be a mayor, what we go through, the lies, and the things I have witnessed over 5 years. Silence is why nothing changes. Status quo is why the truth never comes to light, and at the end of the day people will love or hate you so you might as well be fabulous and share the truth anyways.

Follow along on the journey to come.

Blessings to you all. Do not lose hope. Do not lose faith in humanity. Choose to walk within truth as it will guide each of you.

Justice is about making sure that being polite is not the same thing as being quiet. In fact, often times, the most righteous thing you can do is shake the table. Aoc.

The best thing I can do is leave a position that no longer serves me.

