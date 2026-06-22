This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven guilty or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested individuals and their charges as recorded in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

ARREST LOG 6/19 - 6/21/26

Joseph Friday, 26: Fail to Comply

Mark Hinds, 49: Fail to appear

Brandon Seyfang, 44: Serve Jail Time

Sara Wilson, 44: Probation Revocation

Shawna Metzger, 34: Serve Jail Time

Rebecca Lorenzen, 23: Possession Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal)

Daniel Crum, 40: Possession Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal)/ Possession of Controlled Substance (Plant) 3oz or less.

Teanna Montoya, 22: Serve Jail Time

Joseph Vest, 35: Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - SCH I OR II / District Court Bench Warrant

Autum Morales, 29: Failure to appear/ Failure to comply

James Darrah, 60: Domestic Battery 1st Offense

Christopher Thomas, 30: Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Georgiev Stoyanov, 34: Immigration Hold

Emmanuel Marcial-Paz, 23: Immigration Hold

Deyling Martinez-Aviles, 26: Immigration Hold

Paul Fleet, 55: Possession of Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal)

Cheryl Rhodes, 44: Fail to Comply/ Fail to Appear

Dillon Adams, 38: Possession of Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal)/ Fail to Comply

Tecumseh Perank,31: DWUI (1st OR 2nd Offense) / DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked/ failure to appear

Lauranna Montgomery, 26: Fail to Comply

Kaleb Willis, 36: DWUI (1st OR 2nd Offense)

Martín Barajas Rojas, 40: Criminal Warrant/ Failure To Appear

Johnny Alegria, 57: Fail to Comply/ Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - SCH I OR II

Teresa Roberts, 55: Possession of Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal)

Wyoming's Oldest Churches: From Prairie Tents to Steepled Landmarks Gallery Credit: Wyoming State Archives, Historic Photograph Collection; Kolby Fedore