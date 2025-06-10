Tip-A-Cop at Texas Roadhouse to Benefit Special Olympics Wyoming Athletes

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics Wyoming will be helping servers in Casper at the Evansville Texas Roadhouse for tips to donate to Special Olympics Wyoming.

The Tip-A-Cop event is set for Tuesday, June 17th and Thursday, June 19th, 2025 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant in Evansville (210 Miracle St.).

Law Enforcement and Special Olympics Wyoming athletes will be working side by side with Texas Roadhouse employees to earn tips.

100% of donated tips benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. This is an excellent opportunity for a night out, and to be served by Natrona County’s finest, and support Special Olympics Wyoming.

Find more information about the Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR) for Special Olympics Wyoming here. Patrons can tip online before and during the event from the event link here.

About the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR)

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics is the movement's largest grass-roots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle, at its most basic level the Torch Run is an actual running event, in which officers and athletes run the Flame of Hope™ to the Opening Ceremony of local Special Olympics competitions and State and National Games.

“Annually, more than 99,000 dedicated, compassionate and volunteer law enforcement officers participate in the torch run throughout 44 countries, 12 Canadian provinces, and 50 US states, raising more than $66 Million for Special Olympics programs globally and over $1 Billion since its inception in 1981.”

About Special Olympics Wyoming

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy and friendship.

Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.

