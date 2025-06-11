Evansville Residents Chalk Colorful Art To Cover Swastikas at Town Hall

On Tuesday morning in Evansville, Wyoming chalk swastikas could be seen on the sidewalks outside of the Town Hall, connected to the local police station.

Jeremy Brown told the Evansville council in a meeting that he drew the swastikas in response to the city adorning its lawn with mini Pride flags and that he would continue to do so until the Pride flags are removed.

Evansville mayor Candace Machado has publicly spoken out against the swastikas. She noted that while she supports the United States Constitution and the first amendment right to free speech, she does not agree with the symbol being displayed outside the town hall.

Photo shared to Facebook from Mayor Candace Machado on June 9, 2025.

During the meeting Brown said the environment created by the Evansville council has become "so toxic it's almost like a cancer." Brown said the flags go against his beliefs and that the council has now "pretty much opened Pandora's box." He also stated that he has ordered swastika flags and plans to put them in the ground by the rainbow flags if they are not removed by the time his arrive.

"I don't care if people want to celebrate Pride Month or what they do in their private bedrooms. Have at it. However, when you bring your private bedroom activities into the public domain and celebrate it on public property, that's not acceptable."

Since the swastikas appeared, members of the public reportedly requested to make colorful sidewalk chalk art to "cover the hate and replace it with love throughout the day."



