This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven guilty or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested individuals and their charges as recorded in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG 6/18-6/19/26

John Hammontree, 34: FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, DRIVE ON RT SIDE OF RDWY

Charles Miears, 49: HOLD FOR WSP

Dale Drury, 70: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORD

Jonathan Blake, 66: CRIMINAL TRESPASS, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER

Alvi Jones, 45: Hold for probation and Parole

Konnor Rollison, 30: Hold for probation and Parole

LI Xiangyang, 32: Immigration Hold

Angilina Pedersen, 22: Fail to Comply

James Hoelscher, 43: POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -

Terencio Eagle, 25: Fail to Comply

Bonnie Corkle, 68: Fail to Comply

Matthew Davis, 42: FAIL TO APPEAR

Jennifer Wagner, 37: Fail to Comply

Marshal Sipp, 34: POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST - DLVR DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Dustin Chase, 39: DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE/ Open Container-Posesss/Consume While Open

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