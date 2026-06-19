Casper Recent Arrest Log (06/18/26 — 06/19/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (06/18/26 — 06/19/26)

Natrona County Recent Arrest Log (06/03/26 — 06/04/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven guilty or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested individuals and their charges as recorded in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

NATRONA COUNTY ARREST LOG 6/18-6/19/26

John Hammontree, 34: FLEE OR ATTEMPT TO ELUDE POLICE,  DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE, DRIVE ON RT SIDE OF RDWY
Charles Miears, 49: HOLD FOR WSP
Dale Drury, 70: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORD
Jonathan Blake, 66: CRIMINAL TRESPASS, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER
Alvi Jones, 45: Hold for probation and Parole
Konnor Rollison, 30: Hold for probation and Parole
LI Xiangyang, 32: Immigration Hold
Angilina Pedersen, 22: Fail to Comply
James Hoelscher, 43: POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST -
Terencio Eagle, 25: Fail to Comply
Bonnie Corkle, 68: Fail to Comply
Matthew Davis, 42: FAIL TO APPEAR
Jennifer Wagner, 37: Fail to Comply
Marshal Sipp, 34: POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST - DLVR DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Dustin Chase, 39: DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE/ Open Container-Posesss/Consume While Open

Weirdest Creatures in the Cowboy State

Wyoming’s animals are wild and weird. Pronghorns rocket across the plains, bison casually block roads, and sage grouse strut around like they own the place. Coyotes, eagles, and mountain lions pop up out of nowhere, making it feel like the state is one big, unpredictable wildlife show.

Casper Through the Years: A Walk Among the City’s First Landmarks

Casper, Wyoming, features a rich collection of buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, largely showcasing early 20th-century commercial, oil-boom, and residential architecture. Huge thanks to the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office for keeping records and archived photographs to make this gallery possible.

 

Filed Under: arrest log, Casper Police Department, natrona county sheriff's office
Categories: Casper News

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