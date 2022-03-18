A Long Night, A Tragic Morning; Active Situation in Evansville Ends in Death

Update as of 12:00 p.m.

And so, after close to 18 hours, the situation in Evansville is no longer active.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has reported that officers are clearing the area.

"Tragically," they wrote, "one adult civilian was discovered deceased inside the residence."

The NCSO wrote that the name of the adult male subject will be released at a later date, when it's appropriate.

"At this time the incident is no longer in an active status, however, officers will remain on scene for an extended amount of time," the NCSO wrote on their Facebook page. "Some road closures should be open soon. The investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased."

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Casper Police Department, the Evansville Police Department, and other agencies worked through the night and the morning in an attempt to resolve this situation peacefully. Unfortunately, that was not able to be the case. But that should not serve as an indictment of the work, the time, the energy, the care, and the compassion that so many of these officers put in to this tragic situation. They did what they could with what they had. And for that, they are to be commended.

Update as of 8:00 a.m.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Evansville Police Department and other agencies are still on scene in the midst of an ongoing, active situation in Evansville.

"The investigation is still ongoing," the NCSO stated on their Facebook page.

NCSO officials stated that the subject is armed and has barricaded themselves inside of a residence.

"People need to absolutely stay away right now," said Evansville Police Department Chief, Mike Thompson. "Rounds are still being discharged by the suspect."

Update as of 10:00 p.m.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office stated that, as of 10pm Friday night, officers still remain on scene in an active situation. They ask that residents continue to avoid the area near the streets listed below.

*****

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has announced that there is currently an active situation in Evansville Wyoming, with "shots fired," near 5th and Curtis Street.

Multiple agencies are on scene.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan stated that there are currently no injuries, and there was no current threat to the general public.

The following roads are closed to ALL through traffic:

- Curtis St. and 5th St.

- 5th St. and Big Horn St.

- And 6th St. south on Curtis St. to 3rd St.

No more information is currently available, but K2 Radio News will provide updates as they become available.