Natrona County Arrests For 6/22 – 6/25/26
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven guilty or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested individuals and their charges as recorded in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
ARREST LOG 6/22 - 6/25/26
- Michael Martinez, 48: Criminal Warrant/ Fail to Comply/ Trespassing
- Justin Pedersen, 28: Interfere w/ Peacer Officer / Fail to Comply
- Tammy Barnes, 55: Fail to Comply
- Florin Velcu, 27: Immigration Hold
- Edwin Horrach Albino, 46: Criminal Warrant
- Ricardo Brown, 37: Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Dennis Varillas-Ancalle, 42: Immigration Hold
- Michelle Hankins, 56: Possess Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal)/ DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more/ Possess Controlled Substance (Liquid 3/10 Gram)
- Felipe Victoria-Vasquez, 51: Immigration Hold
- Martin Soria-Mendez, 40: Immigration Hold
- Natava Johnson, 33: Criminal Warrant
- Vincente Mayahua-Zopiyactle, 44: Immigration Hold
- Johnathan Blake, 66: Trespassing/ Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F
- Eric Caprio, 33: Serve Jail Time
- Daniel Barrera-Ramirez, 36: Immigration Hold/ Criminal Bench Warrant
- Robert McCarty, 53: Criminal Warrant
- Randi Kaster,45: Attempt & Conspire - Felony
- John Minsaas, 58: Possess Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal) / Attempt & Conspire - Felony
- Liliana Damaschin, 44: Immigration Hold
- Nevaeh Neemann, 22: Criminal Warrant
- Vincent Ooka, 62: Failure to appear
- Tikae Willson, 22: Fail to Comply
- Nicholas Lipham, 35: Criminal Warrant
- Troy Gothard, 49: Public Intoxication Prohibited/ Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open
- Joshua McLean, 45: Failure to appear
- Melany Miracle, 55: Driving while license canceled or suspended. DUI: Alcohol. Incapable of safely driving
- Amos Mora, 36: Criminal Trespass/ Possess Controlled Substance (Pill or Capsule - 3 Grams)/ Criminal Warrants
- Benjamin Johnson, 25: Failure to appear
- Angela Danielson, 49: Trespassing/ Shoplifting 1st Offense
- Deanna Brasiel, 54: Assault & Battery
HistoricalCasper Police Docket from 1904
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Evansville Police Department Share Trail Cam Shots
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media