This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven guilty or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested individuals and their charges as recorded in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

ARREST LOG 6/22 - 6/25/26

Michael Martinez, 48: Criminal Warrant/ Fail to Comply/ Trespassing

Justin Pedersen, 28: Interfere w/ Peacer Officer / Fail to Comply

Tammy Barnes, 55: Fail to Comply

Florin Velcu, 27: Immigration Hold

Edwin Horrach Albino, 46: Criminal Warrant

Ricardo Brown, 37: Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Dennis Varillas-Ancalle, 42: Immigration Hold

Michelle Hankins, 56: Possess Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal)/ DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or more/ Possess Controlled Substance (Liquid 3/10 Gram)

Felipe Victoria-Vasquez, 51: Immigration Hold

Martin Soria-Mendez, 40: Immigration Hold

Natava Johnson, 33: Criminal Warrant

Vincente Mayahua-Zopiyactle, 44: Immigration Hold

Johnathan Blake, 66: Trespassing/ Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Eric Caprio, 33: Serve Jail Time

Daniel Barrera-Ramirez, 36: Immigration Hold/ Criminal Bench Warrant

Robert McCarty, 53: Criminal Warrant

Randi Kaster,45: Attempt & Conspire - Felony

John Minsaas, 58: Possess Controlled Substance (Powder or Crystal) / Attempt & Conspire - Felony

Liliana Damaschin, 44: Immigration Hold

Nevaeh Neemann, 22: Criminal Warrant

Vincent Ooka, 62: Failure to appear

Tikae Willson, 22: Fail to Comply

Nicholas Lipham, 35: Criminal Warrant

Troy Gothard, 49: Public Intoxication Prohibited/ Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Joshua McLean, 45: Failure to appear

Melany Miracle, 55: Driving while license canceled or suspended. DUI: Alcohol. Incapable of safely driving

Amos Mora, 36: Criminal Trespass/ Possess Controlled Substance (Pill or Capsule - 3 Grams)/ Criminal Warrants

Benjamin Johnson, 25: Failure to appear

Angela Danielson, 49: Trespassing/ Shoplifting 1st Offense

Deanna Brasiel, 54: Assault & Battery

HistoricalCasper Police Docket from 1904 Casper Police docket from 1904. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media