According to a release from the Casper Police Department, after nearly a year of investigations, the department has announced the arrest of a 21-year-old Casper man, Jadin Triplett, for a fatal shooting that happened at an apartment complex on May 11 of 2025.

The investigation was a collaboration between CPD and the Natrona County District Attorney's Office, and it involved nearly a full year of interviewing, re-interviewing, executing search warrants, and collecting and processing evidence to ensure the case was solid and would hold up in court.

The release says:

On the evening of May 11, 2025, Casper Police responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex located in the 1900 block of South Missouri Avenue in Casper. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds, Anicio Bernard, 20, was found unresponsive outside the apartment building and was subsequently pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other injured male was located inside the apartment suffering from a critical gunshot wound. The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital and later life-flighted out of state; he ultimately survived.

Officers acted quickly and methodically at the scene, securing the area, rendering aid, and preserving evidence. Witnesses at the scene reported observing two masked individuals enter the building and a getaway vehicle leaving the area shortly after the gunshots were heard. This early information helped establish the immediate direction of the investigation.

On Friday, May 1, the 21-year-old suspect, Jadin Triplett, was arrested and charged for aggrevated assult and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

As in all cases, charges are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Casper Police Department Block Party 2022 Gallery Credit: Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media