The Evansville Police Department has had a busy few days.

The Evansville PD announced on Facebook that in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 6, two men were arrested on felony charges after officers were notified of suspicious activity in the parking lot of a local business.

The post says that dispatch received a call that an older Ford pickup was driving slowly through the area, which concerned the caller. When police arrived, they found the pickup with what they determined were stolen sheets of metal, valued at over $1,000.

As a result of that investigation, David Keele and Dyllon Walsh were taken into custody. Both individuals were arrested on charges of felony theft and criminal trespass.

This incident serves as a strong reminder of the important role the community plays in public safety. Promptly reporting suspicious activity allows officers to respond quickly and can help prevent crimes or lead to timely arrests. If you see something that doesn’t look right, trust your instincts and call.

Business owners and residents should pay attention to vehicles that appear out of place or out of character for the area, especially during late-night or early-morning hours, and report any suspicious activity immediately.

No additional details are being released at this time as the case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Evansville Police Department at the non-emergency number 307-235-8278 and reference case number 26-028830.

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