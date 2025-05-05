Wyoming Responds: Make America Healthy Again

We asked you how you felt about the Chris Rock slap of 2022, more recently we asked you about Cyber Trucks.

Now we are asking you about the Make America Healthy Again order signed on February 14 by the Trump Administration. If you aren't familiar, scroll down for a summary of MAHA below.

Founded by now Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the MAHA PAC is taking political action to tackle chronic disease. The commission cites poor diet, environmental toxins, and inadequate healthcare systems as the root causes of America's chronic disease crisis.

Now, they're promoting preventative healthcare and clean food initiatives to, hopefully, help communities gain better access to healthier lifestyles and cleaner food.

Just over 100 days in, the commission has seen some big wins.

West Virginia has officially banned seven types of harmful food dyes from school lunches and food products sold in the state as well as certain chemical additives in public school meals; and restricted SNAP benefits from covering soda pop.

Just last month Arizona banned public schools from serving ultra processed foods with harmful additives like artificial dyes. They, along with Indiana, are also restricted SNAP benefits from covering the cost of soda.

Kennedy has since launched Operation Stork Speed to target infant formula and to investigate safe, reliable options for American families.

On March 10, Kennedy directed the FDA to change the rules allowing food companies to say that new ingredients are “generally recognized as safe,” or GRAS, which the secretary believes we’re currently seeing on far too many ingredients.

There's no doubt there are areas of substantial overlap between the goals of MAHA and scientists who have long advocated for tackling the root causes of chronic illness.

The question is: should Wyoming be doing more to get on board and take actions to address chronic disease, and how?

'Make America Healthy Again' White House Fact Sheet As of February 2025, The Trump Administration has ordered the Federal Government to aggressively combat the critical health challenges facing U.S. citizens, including the rising rates of mental health disorders, obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

"American life expectancy significantly lags behind other developed countries, with pre‑COVID-19 United States life expectancy averaging 78.8 years and comparable countries averaging 82.6 years."

"This equates to 1.25 billion fewer life years for the United States population. Six in 10 Americans have at least one chronic disease, and four in 10 have two or more chronic diseases."

" An estimated one in five United States adults lives with a mental illness" noted the Administration in a White House press release. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

