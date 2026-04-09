A new Wyoming-made documentary chronicling a grueling 1,000-mile cycling journey along the Continental Divide will debut later this month in Riverton, offering the public a firsthand look at the endurance and personal growth of local college students.

Wyoming PBS, in partnership with Central Wyoming College, will host the premiere screening of **“Gravel & Grit: Bridging the Great Divide”** on Tuesday, April 28, at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre on the college’s campus.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with light refreshments, followed by the screening at 6 p.m. The evening will conclude with a panel discussion featuring filmmaker Kyle Nicholoff and students who participated in the film, giving attendees an opportunity to hear behind-the-scenes stories and ask questions.

Organizers also plan to raffle off a purple Surly Karate Monkey mountain bike donated by Gannett Peak Sports. Participants must be present to win.

The hour-long documentary follows a team of students from Central Wyoming College as they cycle roughly 1,000 miles of remote backcountry terrain along the Continental Divide, traveling from Eureka, Montana, to Atlantic City, Wyoming. The film documents the physical and emotional challenges riders faced as they navigated rugged landscapes, confronted personal fears and built lasting connections with one another.

“This film isn’t about cycling as much as it is about life,” Nicholoff said.

According to college officials, the journey also doubled as an academic experience. Students participated in an undergraduate research project through the college’s Alpine Science Institute while earning academic credit during the expedition.

Jacki Klancher, director of research and innovation at the institute, said the project showcased both the courage of the students and the educational value of hands-on learning.

“The story is heartwarming, the courage shown by these CWC students is spectacular, and behind the scenes — mixed in with magnificent riding and daily adventures — the participants were engaged in an undergraduate scientific research project,” Klancher said.

Central Wyoming College President Brad Tyndall said the documentary highlights the broader mission of experiential education.

“Education extends far beyond the four walls of a classroom,” Tyndall said. “‘Gravel & Grit’ is a powerful testament to the resilience of our students and the transformative impact of experiential learning.”

Wyoming PBS officials said the premiere reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to producing programming that informs and inspires Wyoming communities through stories rooted in the state’s people and landscapes.