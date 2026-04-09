Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/08/26 — 04/09/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/08/26 — 04/09/26)

Natrona County Arrest Log (04/08/26 — 04/09/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Dwight Tucker, 47, Serve Jail time

Wolfe Willow, 40, Fail to Comply

Brayan Popocatl-Mixcoatl, 25, Contract hold/billing

Kaysha Kehm, 31, Fail to Comply

Lucia Conner, 21, Fail to Appear

WYDOT Shares Winter Travel Alert, Photos from Around the State

6 March 2026. WYDOT: Some snapshots from around the state this morning. Snow, blowing snow, black ice, slick spots and other hazards impacting southern Wyoming and many mountain routes around the state as well. It's been a dry winter so let's remember:

2026 ACM Awards: Snubs and Surprises

This isn't your usual list of snubs and surprises ahead of the 2026 ACM Awards. A new voting pattern is now clear and that spells bad news for the most mainstream country artists.

See what Little Big Town's omission means for two very important categories.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Categories: Casper News

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