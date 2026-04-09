Natrona County Arrest Log (04/08/26 — 04/09/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/08/26 — 04/09/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Dwight Tucker, 47, Serve Jail time
Wolfe Willow, 40, Fail to Comply
Brayan Popocatl-Mixcoatl, 25, Contract hold/billing
Kaysha Kehm, 31, Fail to Comply
Lucia Conner, 21, Fail to Appear
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