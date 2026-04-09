Lummis Hosts Crypto Roundtable with Comptroller Gould and Governor Gordon

A top federal banking official joined Wyoming leaders at the state Capitol this week to discuss how the state’s approach to regulating digital assets could shape national financial policy.

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, who chairs the Senate Banking Subcommittee on Digital Assets, hosted a roundtable at the Wyoming State Capitol alongside Jonathan V. Gould and Gov. Mark Gordon.

The discussion focused on Wyoming’s regulatory framework for digital assets, the role of the nation’s dual banking system and how bank oversight can support financial innovation while maintaining stability.

The Comptroller of the Currency — a Senate-confirmed position — is responsible for chartering, regulating and supervising all national banks and federal savings associations across the United States.

Lummis said Wyoming’s early work on digital asset policy helped position the state as a national leader in the emerging financial technology sector.

“Wyoming has always led from the front on digital assets, and the work we did in Wyoming nearly a decade ago is the foundation for what we are doing now on the federal level,” Lummis said. “Wyoming has built the most thoughtful regulatory framework in the country for digital assets, and bringing Comptroller Gould here to see what we have accomplished firsthand is how we ensure federal policy reflects what is actually working on the ground.”

Gould said collaboration between federal, state and industry leaders is essential as banking continues to evolve alongside new technologies.

“As the business of banking continues to evolve, it is critical that we engage with leaders at every level of government to ensure the safe and sound operation of our financial system — including the important role of digital asset technology,” Gould said.

Gordon said Wyoming has worked to strike a balance between encouraging innovation and protecting consumers, adding that coordination among policymakers and regulators will become increasingly important as digital assets gain a larger role in the financial system.

“Today’s discussion reflects the importance of continued coordination among policymakers, regulators and industry leaders as digital assets become an increasingly important part of U.S. monetary policy and the global financial landscape,” Gordon said.