Natrona County Arrest Log (04/07/26 — 04/08/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Devin Clark, 40, Fail to Appear

Benjamin Griffith, 57, Fail to Comply

Daniel Smith, 33, Fail to appear

Jeremy Tsinigine, 40, Fail to Appear

Robin Siepp, 50, Fail to Comply

Martin Blueford, 30, Criminal Bench Warrant

Filberto Pelayo-Torres, 44, Immigration Hold

Sergio Gonzalez, 34, Serve Jail Time

Charles French, 62, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, fail to Comply

Meagan Emery, 40, Fail to Comply

Nicholas McLaughlin, 28, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, DRIVING ON RIGHT SIDE OF ROADWAY, leave the scene of accident-Property Damage

John Murphy, 34, Domestic Battery- 1st Offense

Irene Lei-Sure, 70, POSSESS CONTR NARC SUBST - SCH I OR II

Christtian Fritzler, 29, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Camping restricted-In the City A

Fredrick Mims, 43, DWUI (1ST OFFENSE OR 2ND OFFENSE WITHIN, Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehi, Fail to Comply

Maria Orozco, 24, Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

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