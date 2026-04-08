Translocated Grizzly Bear Spotted With Cubs In Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem

A female grizzly bear that was moved two years ago from Montana to Wyoming has been photographed with cubs at her den site, marking what wildlife officials call a significant conservation milestone.

The bear was recently observed during a routine radio-telemetry monitoring flight in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, where biologists confirmed she had successfully given birth.

“This is concrete evidence that Montana and Wyoming are committed to sustaining recovered populations of grizzly bears and is a major success in our continued efforts to ensure genetic diversity in these two recovered populations of bears,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Christy Clark.

The female bear was one of two grizzlies relocated through a partnership involving Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Yellowstone National Park. At the time of the move, the female was 4 years old. She is now 6, an age when grizzly bears typically produce their first litter.

“Grizzly bears in these populations usually give birth for the first time at 5 or 6 years old, so it's not surprising from an age standpoint,” said Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks grizzly bear researcher Cecily Costello. “It is more surprising because last year she was still very mobile and made many large, wandering movements. We wondered if that energy expenditure might reduce her chances of reproducing, but, from the photo, she appears to be in great condition.”

Wildlife managers have spent years addressing the growing number of grizzly bears in both the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems. Populations in both areas surpassed recovery goals years ago, prompting new strategies focused on long-term genetic health.

The relocation effort was designed to introduce new genetic material into the relatively isolated Greater Yellowstone grizzly population. The move stems from an agreement among Montana, Idaho and Wyoming following a federal court ruling tied to the 2017 attempt to remove federal protections for Yellowstone-area grizzlies.

While scientists determined that genetic exchange between populations was not strictly necessary for recovery, officials say increased genetic diversity can strengthen the long-term resilience of the species.

“This multiagency effort was a shining example of interstate and interagency collaboration and cooperation to address long-term genetic viability concerns raised, and embodies both on-the-ground conservation and a commitment to fulfill obligations toward grizzly bear management in the contiguous United States,” said Wyoming Game and Fish Director Angi Bruce.

Biologists caution that the survival of the cubs is not guaranteed. Annual cub survival rates typically hover just above 50 percent and are often slightly lower for first-time mothers.

“So, we do have to wait and see about the survival of this litter,” Costello said. “Even if this litter does not survive, we expect she will be successful in the future.”

The second bear relocated during the effort — a subadult male — is now estimated to be about 7 years old. Officials say documenting whether he has reproduced will be more difficult, as confirmation requires genetic sampling of offspring during future captures.

Still, wildlife managers remain optimistic.

“We are hopeful that he has or will produce offspring, too,” Costello said.