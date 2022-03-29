Wyoming Responds: Was Will Smith Out of Line for Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscar's?

It was the slap heard (and seen) 'round the world. The 94th Annual Academy Awards took place on Sunday, March 27 and, of course, the biggest moment of the night was when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, in front of God, the Academy, and everybody!

What happened was...

Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, saying he was looking forward to seeing her in the sequel to G.I. Jane, the '90s film starring Demi Moore in which she shaved her head. Smith was also rocking a shaved head, due to a medical condition known as alopecia areata. which results in sudden hair loss.

Smith had been vocal about her condition, but TMZ reported that Rock had no idea that Jada had alopecia.

Still, the joke was enough to offend Jada's husband, who got up out of his seat, walked up on stage, and slapped Chris Rock across the face.

The move immediately sent shockwaves through Hollywood. It's what most people remember from the night, aside from the fact that about half an hour after slapping Rock, Will Smith won an Oscar for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' father in the film King Richard.

Smith would eventually apologize to Rock, stating that "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive."

"My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote on his Instagram page. "Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.

Still, the Academy announced that they are launching a formal investigation that could result in Smith being asked to give his Oscar, an award also held by men like Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski.

As always, the court of public opinion was quick to offer their judgements. Twitter, Facebook, and more were lit up with comments from people who both praised and chastised Smith. Opinions were torn down the middle and K2 Radio News wanted to know what Wyoming thought about the whole ordeal. Commenters on our Facebook page wasted no time in making their feelings known, and we've collected the most...interesting answers to this question:

