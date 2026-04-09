Wyoming’s economy has a rhythm, and right now, the beat is picking up again.

The latest Wyoming Insight from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division paints a familiar picture for folks across the Cowboy State: oil prices are climbing, natural gas prices are cooling, and sales tax collections are surging. In other words, the economic winds are shifting — and in Wyoming, that touches just about everyone.

Oil Above $90: A Number That Carries Weight

For the first time since 2022, oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel. That’s more than just a statistic on a spreadsheet — it’s a signal.

Higher oil prices often mean more confidence in the energy sector. That can translate into more work hours, more hiring, and more spending in local communities — from hardware stores to diners to youth sports registrations. Even if you don’t work directly in oil and gas, chances are someone in your orbit does, or your business depends on someone who does.

At the same time, Wyoming’s oil rig count sits slightly lower than this time last year, a reminder that today’s energy economy is a bit leaner and more efficient than it used to be. Fewer rigs can still produce plenty of output, thanks to technology and experience.

Natural Gas Prices Slide — And That’s Not All Bad

While oil is heating up, natural gas prices have been drifting downward. That might sound like bad news, but it can have some upsides for everyday life.

Lower natural gas prices can help keep heating and utility costs more manageable, especially during Wyoming’s long winters. For families and small businesses, that breathing room in the budget matters — particularly when grocery and housing costs remain top-of-mind.

Sales Tax Collections Tell a Story About Community

One of the most encouraging signs in the latest report isn’t about oil or gas at all — it’s about spending.

Sales and use tax collections jumped more than 20% compared to this time last year, marking the largest year-over-year increase since late 2023. That suggests people are shopping, businesses are moving product, and the overall economy is showing signs of strength.

Mining led the way with the biggest increase, but retail — the everyday backbone of Wyoming towns — also had a strong month. That’s the kind of growth you feel locally, whether it’s a packed parking lot on a Saturday morning or a steady line at the coffee shop.

The Wyoming Way: Watching the Cycles

If you’ve lived in Wyoming long enough, you know the drill. Energy prices rise and fall, and communities adapt. It’s part of the state’s DNA — resilience, practicality, and a healthy respect for economic cycles.

Right now, the signs point to momentum. Not a boom, not a bust — just steady movement forward.