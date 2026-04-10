The Natrona County Fire Protection District, in coordination with the Bureau of Land Management and the Wyoming Department of Fire Prevention and Electrical Safety, is asking for the public’s help as investigators continue working to determine the cause of the Sandpiper wildfire that occurred March 20, 2026, off Sandpiper Road in Natrona County.

Despite a comprehensive review of the incident, officials say the cause of the fire remains unknown, and community members who may have seen suspicious activity, unusual conditions, or have other relevant information are encouraged to come forward.

Fire personnel from the Natrona County Fire Protection District, Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming State Forestry, Bar Nunn Volunteer Fire Department, Mills Fire Department and Salt Creek Emergency Services responded to the incident and worked diligently to contain the fire while protecting nearby homes, property and livestock.

The fire was declared contained on March 21 and ultimately burned 6,287 acres. No structures were lost, and there were no reported fatalities. Officials credit strong mutual aid coordination among responding agencies for the successful containment of the wildfire.

The Natrona County Fire Protection District acknowledges the concern and disruption the incident caused for residents in the surrounding area and appreciates the community’s continued support as the investigation moves forward.

Anyone who may have information about the Sandpiper wildfire or believes they can assist investigators is urged to contact the Natrona County Fire Protection District, Station No. 7, at (307) 234-4679 or via email at ncfire@natronacounty-wy.gov.