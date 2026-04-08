Wyoming Rescue Mission Director Resigns After 13 Years, Interim Leader Named

The longtime leader of the Wyoming Rescue Mission has stepped down after more than a decade at the helm, prompting questions about the future direction of one of Casper’s most visible service organizations.

Executive Director Brad Hopkins has resigned from his role after 13 years leading the nonprofit, according to an announcement from the Mission’s Board of Directors. The organization did not provide a reason for his departure.

In a prepared statement, the board thanked Hopkins for what it described as “visionary leadership and steadfast commitment” to people experiencing homelessness and hardship in the Casper community. During his tenure, the Mission expanded its programs and services, serving tens of thousands of meals and providing shelter to men, women and families in need.

To maintain operations during the leadership transition, Risa Petrie has been appointed interim executive director. Petrie previously spent 15 years on the Mission’s leadership staff and is expected to guide the organization while the board determines next steps.

“The Board remains fully committed to the Mission’s purpose and to serving those in need,” Board Chair Sandy Miller said in a statement. “We are confident that Risa’s leadership during this interim period will provide stability and continued momentum as we look toward the future, keeping God at the center.”

The leadership change comes at a time when demand for services remains high. Each year, the Mission reports providing more than 88,000 meals and offering shelter stays totaling more than 59,000 nights. In addition to emergency assistance, the organization operates recovery programs, life-skills training and long-term support services.

The board emphasized that services will continue without interruption during the transition.

Miller is scheduled to be available for media interviews late Wednesday morning at the Mission’s Park Street Center in Casper.

While leadership changes at major nonprofits are not uncommon, the sudden departure of a longtime executive can signal a turning point — particularly for organizations that play a central role in addressing homelessness and poverty in the community.

Mission Graduates Celebrate Success in Recovery Journey July 11, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM