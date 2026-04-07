Natrona County Arrest Log (04/06/26 — 04/07/26)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Fernando Esteban De Jesus, 37, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Immigration Hold

Noe Gertrudis Renteria, 26, Immigration Hold

Jesus Gertrudis Rosas, 24, Immigration Hold

Jake Gillen, 29, Hold for probation and parole

Guillermo Huerta, 26, Fail to Appear

Robin McPike, 59, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE

Dakota Hawkins, 35, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE

Caleb Walker, 21, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Fail to Appear,

DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, PROHIBD PRKG: RDWY SIDE OF STOPPED VEH

Devyn Jones, 22, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Russell Yeik, 49, Fail to Comply

Devin Clark, 40, Fail to Appear

Rhaelle Curry, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing

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