Natrona County Arrest Log (04/06/26 — 04/07/26)

Casper Recent Arrest Log (04/06/26 — 04/07/26)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Fernando Esteban De Jesus, 37, DRIVER'S LICENSE-VALID & ENDORSEMENTS RE, Immigration Hold
Noe Gertrudis Renteria, 26, Immigration Hold
Jesus Gertrudis Rosas, 24, Immigration Hold
Jake Gillen, 29, Hold for probation and parole
Guillermo Huerta, 26, Fail to Appear
Robin McPike, 59, DUI: ALCOHOL 0.08% OR MORE
Dakota Hawkins, 35, DOMESTIC BATTERY - 1ST OFFENSE
Caleb Walker, 21, INTERFERE W/ PEACE OFFICER, POSSESS CONTR SUBST - POWDER OR CRYST, Fail to Appear,
DRIVE WHILE LIC CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR, PROHIBD PRKG: RDWY SIDE OF STOPPED VEH
Devyn Jones, 22, County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Russell Yeik, 49, Fail to Comply
Devin Clark, 40, Fail to Appear
Rhaelle Curry, Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing
🌷 10 Colorful Things to Grow in your Zone 5 Garden
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Here are 10 unique golf courses in Wyoming
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media