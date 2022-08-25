The "person of interest" in a double homicide on Aug. 9 will face charges of murder and aggravated assault, according to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Sheriff's investigators have obtained enough information to charge Luke Thomas Young, 26, with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault related to the homicides of Acacia Colvin and Kameron Young Johnson, according to the news release.

The Sheriff's Office said it will not release any other information at this time about the investigation.

The case started in the late evening hours on Aug. 9, when deputies responded to a report of a shooting on U.S. Highway 20-26 west of Casper, and located two deceased individuals.

The victims were identified as 19-year-old Acacia Colvin and 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson.

Deputies began looking for Young, who was considered a "person of interest" in the case, but not yet a suspect.

The next afternoon, a resident reported suspicious activity of a person matching Young's description in the area of 7 Mile Road and 6WN Road. Young was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Natrona County jail, according to a previous Sheriff's Office news release.

Young had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to return from his place of employment, as he was on a work release program.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections reported he walked away from the Adult Corrections Program on Aug. 4 in Campbell County. He was serving a sentence of three to five years imprisonment handed down by the Sheridan County District Court in March 2021 for the unlawful manufacture and/or delivery of Schedule I or Schedule II drugs.

He would have been released on parole if he successfully completed the work-release program.

After he walked away, he somehow made his way to Natrona County.

No information from law enforcement has showed what, if any, connections existed between Young and the homicide victims.

On Wednesday, Young made his initial appearance in Campbell County Circuit Court where a judge read the escape charge. His bond was set at $250,000 cash-only and on top of any other outstanding bond.

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office continues to extend its sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact the NCSO Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling (307) 577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.