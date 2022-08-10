Teenager Was Among Two Victims in Natrona County Double Homicide

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the two victims in the double homicide-investigation that is currently ongoing in Natrona County.

The two victims were identified as 19-year-old Acacia Colvin and 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson.

Next of kin for both victims have been identified and autopsies have been scheduled.

Early in the morning of August 10, 2022, Natrona County Sheriff's Office personnel announced that a man named Luke Thomas Young was a person of interest in a double-homicide investigation that occurred in the evening of August 9, 2022.

Young is described as "a 26-year-old white male with short brown/sand hair, no facial, approximately 5'9" tall and weighing 195 lbs."

A release from the NCSO stated that Young was last seen in the area of Ten Mile Road and HWY 20-26 and is believed to be traveling on foot.

"Please take extra precautions in securing your home and DO NOT pick up hitchhikers," the release stated. "If you see this individual, do not approach and immediately call 911."

While HWY 20-26 was closed for most of the morning, it has been reopened as of 11:30 a.m.

K2 Radio News will continue to update this breaking story as more information becomes available.