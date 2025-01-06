Natrona County Arrest Log (01/03/25 – 01/06/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Liberty Means, 25 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle
Jennifer Nania, 44 - Serve Jail Time
Billie Kleinsasser, 44 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Nar Controlled Substances
Dylan Short, 28 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
James Anderson, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Adam Bigham, 34 - Property Destruction - $1,000 or more, Criminal Trespass, Interference
Brent Carpenter, 32 - Serve Jail Time
Douglas Hawk, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Travis Mayhew, 32 - Serve Jail Time
Sierra Cecil, 25 - Public Intoxication
Jason Thompson, 25 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interference
Kristin Terry, 27 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Powder or Crystal
Juan Burton, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Michal Lindberg, 30 - DUI .08% ore more, Interference
Wesley Holman, 48 - District Court Bench Warrant
Stephanie Martin, 32 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Flee or Attempt to Elude, No Registration, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving While License Cancelled
James Perea, 60 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
