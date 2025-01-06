Natrona County Arrest Log (01/03/25 – 01/06/25)

Casper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Liberty Means, 25 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Jennifer Nania, 44 - Serve Jail Time

Billie Kleinsasser, 44 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Nar Controlled Substances

Dylan Short, 28 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

James Anderson, 54 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Adam Bigham, 34 - Property Destruction - $1,000 or more, Criminal Trespass, Interference

Brent Carpenter, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Douglas Hawk, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Travis Mayhew, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Sierra Cecil, 25 - Public Intoxication

Jason Thompson, 25 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interference

Kristin Terry, 27 - Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant, Powder or Crystal

Juan Burton, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michal Lindberg, 30 - DUI .08% ore more, Interference

Wesley Holman, 48 - District Court Bench Warrant

Stephanie Martin, 32 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Flee or Attempt to Elude, No Registration, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Driving While License Cancelled

James Perea, 60 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

See previous Arrest Logs here.

Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain The Alzheimer's Association is sharing tips for how to be your own brain health advocate in 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media