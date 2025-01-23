Breaking News: Shooting Incident Unfolds At Casper Business On Six Mile Road

Yesterday evening a man was taken to the hospital for a gunshot woud.

At about 7:32 p.m. the Casper Public Safety Communications Center received a call that there had been a shooting at a business off of Six Mile Road.

The reporting party said there was a physical altercation between two adult males who work for the same company. It was reported that one man shot the other man in self-defense.

According to a spokeswoman for the Natrona County Sheriffs OFfice, while deputies were en route to the incident, the reporting party shared updated information identifying that the male who was reported to have fired the shot had rendered aid to the other male, and they left the property together to seek medical assistance at the hospital.

Deputies and Fire-EMS located the individuals in the truck on the way to the hospital and transported the male with the gunshot wound by ambulance to Wyoming Medical Center.

The male who discharged the firearm was detained, interviewed, and later released.

NCSO said he is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

There were numerous witnesses to this incident, all of them have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.

This incident remains under active investigation by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.

