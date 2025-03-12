Campbell County shooting defendant, 2 others to appear in court March 20

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Preliminary hearings will be held next week in Campbell County for a man accused of shooting someone on Echeta Road, and for two others accused of lying to law enforcement about his location, court records say.

Kamren Crousore, 18, is charged with multiple felonies for attempted second-degree murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault and using a firearm while committing a felony. He is also charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and unlawful contact, court documents state.

Relating to the case, Odessa M. Maughan and Terry L. Harrell are both charged with felony accessory after the fact, with prosecutors alleging they willingly concealed his whereabouts during a March 8 traffic stop by deputies on Foothills Boulevard, per court documents.

The charges against the three individuals are linked to a March 4 incident where Crousore is accused of shooting a 19-year-old man on Echeta Road. The man was transported to the hospital and later transferred to Colorado for treatment.

According to affidavits of probable cause filed in the case, the Gillette Police Department received the initial call from the 19-year-old’s mother, who said her son was being treated at Campbell County Health for a single gunshot wound in his abdomen.

During the initial investigation, a witness told police officers she gave the 19-year-old a ride to the Echeta Road residence after he expressed a desire to “settle some beef” with Crousore. When they arrived, the 19-year-old entered the residence alone, the affidavit states.

Crousore exited the residence and stood on the porch for a few moments before going back inside. The witness reported hearing three gunshots in rapid succession, after which the 19-year-old came out asking to go to the hospital. He told her Crousore fired a gun at him and one round struck him in the lower abdomen.

The investigation was turned over to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, which contacted another witness who alleged Crousore used methamphetamine shortly before the shooting. When the 19-year-old entered the residence, an argument broke out over the man wanting to fight one of Crousore’s friends.

At one point during the argument, Crousore became upset and asked the 19-year-old to leave. The 19-year-old refused to leave without handguns he believed were in Crousore’s possession, the affidavit states.

According to court documents, a fight broke out, during which the 19-year-old body-slammed Crousore onto the ground and struck him in the face. After the fight concluded, the 19-year-old repeated his demand for the firearms.

Crousore retrieved a purple handgun from a table, loaded it and pointed it at the 19-year-old, an affidavit states. He shouted for the 19-year-old to leave and struck him in the face when he failed to comply, at which point they began struggling over the handgun.

The firearm discharged, but the struggle continued to the point both men fell to the ground. The witness told deputies that Crousore fired the gun again, this time striking the 19-year-old in the stomach, at which point he began screaming and ran out of the house, an affidavit says.

Crousore panicked after the 19-year-old fled. Maughan agreed to give him and a witness a ride. The witness told deputies Maughan dropped him off near Foothills Theater before driving away with Crousore.

For nearly four days, deputies and other law enforcement agencies searched for Crousore, advising the public that he was likely armed and dangerous. On March 8, a caller notified them that four people had arrived at the Echeta Road residence and that someone was peeking out of the windows, per court documents.

Deputies conducted surveillance, during which they saw three people exit the residence and leave in a vehicle, later determined to be Maughan’s 2004 Ford Taurus. They stopped the car at a fueling station on Foothills Boulevard and spoke with the three occupants: a juvenile, Maughan and Harrell.

Court documents state Maughan and Harrell denied knowing where Crousore was and claimed they’d had no contact with him since the shooting. They were released from the stop after being warned they could be charged if it came to light that they were concealing Crousore’s whereabouts.

According to the affidavits, the Echeta Road homeowner, Crousore’s mother, told deputies that Maughan and Harrell had left with juvenile children. She said no one should be inside her home and granted consent for deputies to look for Crousore.

Deputies located Crousore hiding behind clothing in a master bedroom closet and took him into custody without incident. Upon their arrival at the residence, Maughan and Harrell were both arrested for felony accessory after the fact, court documents say.

During the investigation, a search warrant yielded a 9mm Walther CCP with a purple frame and silver slide. Crousore’s mother said she had a similar firearm that she stored in her vehicle as well as a brown 9mm handgun. She discovered both of them were missing after returning from the hospital, per the affidavits.

Deputies also located a single bullet hole in the front door of the residence, court documents say.

A witness told deputies that the 19-year-old and Crousore had stolen the firearms from Crousore’s mother and intended to sell them. The brown handgun has yet to be located, according to court documents.

Crousore, Maughan and Hall will appear for preliminary hearings in Circuit Court on March 20, where a judge will determine if there is sufficient probable cause to send the cases on to District Court for further proceedings, court documents state.

