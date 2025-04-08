Natrona County Arrest Log (04/07/25 – 03/08/25)

Caper Arrest Log

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Comply X2

Kristin Heffner, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant

Camden Martinez, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Angelo Arvizo, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Thomas Hallock, 47 - Failure to Appear

Evan Kirkendall, 19 - Criminal Warrant

Mitchell Frederick, 33 - County Warrant/Hold

Sara Wilson, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant

Orlando Morales, 24 - County Warrant/Hold

