Natrona County Arrest Log (04/07/25 – 03/08/25)
Caper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Alexandria Perez, 43 - Failure to Comply X2
Kristin Heffner, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant
Camden Martinez, 18 - Serve Jail Time
Angelo Arvizo, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Thomas Hallock, 47 - Failure to Appear
Evan Kirkendall, 19 - Criminal Warrant
Mitchell Frederick, 33 - County Warrant/Hold
Sara Wilson, 42 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Plant
Orlando Morales, 24 - County Warrant/Hold
See past arrest logs here.
