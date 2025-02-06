Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Looking for CRC Resident Wanted for Felony Escape

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is looking for Lenny Monroe Jr, who's currently wanted for felony escape from official detention.

Monroe is described as a 20-year-old Native American male, approximately 5’7" tall and 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a tattoo of a cross on his left pointer finger.

Monroe was a resident of the Casper Reentry Center (CRC) when he signed out in the morning hours of February 5th to attend an educational course, and failed to return at the scheduled time of 12 pm.

Monroe was sentenced to CRC on a probation revocation with an original charge of burglary out of Fremont County.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Lenny Monroe Jr, please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Team at (307) 235-9282.

If you see him in public, do not approach him and instead call 9-1-1 to make a report. Information may also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming by calling 307-577-8477.

