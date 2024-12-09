Salt Creek Hwy, Antelope Drive, and Howard Street Closed

‼️ UPDATE: Joseph Herrera is now in custody. Herrera had a felony warrant for escape, after failing to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center. Roads now open.

According to the NCSO, Herrera was a part of the Casper Reentry Center work-release program. He signed out of CRC for work on Monday morning, Aug. 5. “He did not show up to work and failed to return back to CRC” wrote NCSO.

——

12:50 p.m. The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently on scene of a Wanted Person in the 3000 block of Salt Creek Highway.

Salt Creek Highway and Antelope Drive and Howard Street are CLOSED in both directions to traffic.

"Please seek alternative routes at this time. Please AVOID the area" notes NCSO.

