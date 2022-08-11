The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case west of Casper, and later arrested on the escape charge, Sheriff's spokeswoman Kiera Grogan said

Authorities apprehended Young in the area of 7 Mile Road and 6WN Road without incident, Grogan said, adding neither he nor any law enforcement personnel were injured.

Courtesy, Mapquest. Courtesy, Mapquest. loading...

Young most recently came on law enforcement's radar after he walked away from the Adult Corrections Program on Aug. 4 in Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections. He was sentenced in Sheridan County District Court in March 2021 to three to five years imprisonment for the unlawful manufacture and/or delivery of Schedule I or Schedule II drugs. He would have been released on parole if he successfully completed the work-release program.

Authorities issued a warrant for Young's arrest on Friday, and at some point he came to Natrona County.

Wednesday, he became a person of interest after two bodies were found west of Casper. Natrona County Coroner James Whipps identified them as 19-year-old Acacia Colvin and 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson.

Grogan said the Coroner's Office will be conducting autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the double-homicide, including whether or how Young had any relationship with Colvin and Johnson, she said.

Grogan did not know if or when Young may be arrested in the double-homicide case.

Besides the Sheriff's Office, Grogan said other participating agencies in the investigation include the Natrona County special response team, and the Casper and Mills police departments.

Casper Men Rescues Fishermen at Pathfinder Reservoir