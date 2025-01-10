Natrona County Arrest Log (01/09/25 – 01/10/25)
Casper Arrest Log
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Alexis Geary, 44 - Failure to Appear, Speeding in School Zone, Resisting Arrest - Interference
Marc Meadowcroft, 28 - Courtesy Hold for Agency
Shanowa Callender, 29 - District Court Bench Warrant, Courtesy Hold X2
Jon Werner, 58 - Driving while License Cancelled, Driving without Interlock - 1st , No Registration and Imporoper Display, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st
Amberlee Guina, 38 - Criminal Warrant
David Bozeman, 34 - Manufacture or Delivery of Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substances
Connor Tubridy, 22 - Serve Jail Time
Luke McCusker, 41 - Conspire to Commit Felony, Possession Controlled Substance
Tracy Arteta, 48 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Shawna Springer, 46 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal
Emily Grimenstein, 27 - Failure to Comply
Berlynn Ditton, 20 - Criminal Warrant
Carlos Salazar, 50 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Create or Deliver Counterfeit Narcotic Substances
Sarah Luhan, 44 - NCIC Hit, Possession Controlled Substances - Plant, 3 oz. or less, Possession with Intent/Deliver
Staci Barrera, 38 - Failure to Comply X2, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Create or Deliver Counterfeit Narcotic Substances
Barry Barrera, 41 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Possession with Intent to Deliver
Dustin Burke, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
