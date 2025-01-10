Natrona County Arrest Log (01/09/25 – 01/10/25)

Casper Arrest Log



This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Alexis Geary, 44 - Failure to Appear, Speeding in School Zone, Resisting Arrest - Interference

Marc Meadowcroft, 28 - Courtesy Hold for Agency

Shanowa Callender, 29 - District Court Bench Warrant, Courtesy Hold X2

Jon Werner, 58 - Driving while License Cancelled, Driving without Interlock - 1st , No Registration and Imporoper Display, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st

Amberlee Guina, 38 - Criminal Warrant

David Bozeman, 34 - Manufacture or Delivery of Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substances

Connor Tubridy, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Luke McCusker, 41 - Conspire to Commit Felony, Possession Controlled Substance

Tracy Arteta, 48 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Shawna Springer, 46 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal

Emily Grimenstein, 27 - Failure to Comply

Berlynn Ditton, 20 - Criminal Warrant

Carlos Salazar, 50 - Flee or Attempt to Elude, Failure to Comply, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Create or Deliver Counterfeit Narcotic Substances

Sarah Luhan, 44 - NCIC Hit, Possession Controlled Substances - Plant, 3 oz. or less, Possession with Intent/Deliver

Staci Barrera, 38 - Failure to Comply X2, Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Create or Deliver Counterfeit Narcotic Substances

Barry Barrera, 41 - Possession Controlled Substances - Powder or Crystal, Possession with Intent to Deliver

Dustin Burke, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

