Fire Damages Another House in Southwest Casper Early Saturday

A fire severely damaged a home early Saturday in southwest Casper, the second structure fire in the area in less than a day.

Casper Fire-EMS responded to the 1:30 a.m. call about a residence in the 1900 block of Fremont Avenue heavily involved in fire.

The first crews found a heavy fire involving about half of a single-family residence, and also found a burning vehicle in the driveway.

Firefighters first attacked the fire on the exterior of the house and then moved inside.

They conducted an initial search for people inside and found none.

The crews brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes, and again looked for people and found none.

No injuries were reported.

The damage was extensive and the residence is no longer inhabitable.

The cause has yet to be determined.

Casper Fire-EMS investigators with the assistance of the Casper Police Department are working to determine how the fire started.

Nineteen personnel including chief officers and Investigators responded. Other responding agencies and businesses responded including the Wyoming Medical Center, Black Hills Energy, Rocky Mountain Power, the Casper water department and the solid waste department.

On Friday, a fire damaged a house on Maple Street about 10 blocks away from the Fremont Avenue fire.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department said Friday that area fire agencies have been very busy with multiple fires in recent weeks including structure and wildfire, and it urged people to use extreme caution with any open flame or heat-producing devices inside and outside.

The Riverton office of the National Weather Service reported Saturday morning that elevated fire weather conditions will occur in the southwest this afternoon into the early evening.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know