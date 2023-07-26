Casper Fire-EMS Rescue 3 Hikers from Garden Falls in Rotary Park

Yesterday afternoon, July 25th, a hiker had climbed unrestrained up the falls, had fallen, and was stuck on the shelf in the middle of the falls.

Rescuers later discovered the hiker had sustained a broken leg as a result of the fall.

Two other hikers were located uninjured, but stuck, at the same location.

Casper Fire Department and Natrona County Fire District were dispatched at about 3:00 p.m. according to a news release from the agencies.

Resources were sent to both the top of the trail and bottom of the falls to make access easier and establish a command post.

Responding units used technical rescue techniques to access, package, and lower the injured hiker to the base of the falls without incident.

Once the patient was transferred to the Banner WMC ambulance for further evaluation, the other two individuals were lowered to safety.

Rescuers responded to the scene with 3 CFD units and 1 NCFD unit. Crews were assisted by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Natrona County Sheriff's Deputies, and Tele-communicators with the Public Safety Communications Center.

Casper Fire Department and Natrona County Fire District took this opportunity to

remind citizens that climbing unrestrained around the falls is extremely dangerous and should be avoided.

Proper safety gear and techniques are a must and one should always seek consultation

with and experienced professional before engaging is such activities.

