Fire Damages House in Big Tree Area of Casper

No injuries were reported when a fire damaged the back of a house in the 800 block of South Durbin Street on Friday morning.

Dispatch received the call about 7:30 p.m. and the Casper Police Department and the Casper Fire-EMS Department immediately responded, Casper Police Sgt. Chris Henry said.

Fire crews found the fire at the rear of the house and quickly extinguished it and it is now under investigation, Henry said.

He could not disclose whether anyone was in the house, he said.

According to the Natrona County Assessor's Office website, the two-story, 3,332-square-foot house was built in 1919.

