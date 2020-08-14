Casper Fire-EMS Puts Out Blaze on Maple Street

Casper Fire-EMS crews extinguished a fire at a house in southwest Casper on Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

Firefighters responded to the 12:45 p.m. call about a single-family residence with smoke coming from the attic area, some visible flame on the exterior, and fire extending from the crawl space up through a wall and into the attic.

Crews exposed and obtained access to the fire and brought it under control in about 20 minutes. They also ventilated the house to remove heat and smoke, and to locate the active fire.

They searched the residence and determined no one was inside. The occupant was away at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire started in the crawl space area area. It remains under investigation with the cause not yet determined.

Damage is extensive due to heat and smoke and the residence will not be immediately re-occupied.

Four engines, one truck and an on-duty battalion chief initially responded. They were assisted by the Casper Police Department, the Wyoming Medical Center, Black Hills Energy, Rocky Mountain Power, and an investigator from the Natrona County Fire Protection District.

Area fire agencies have been very busy with multiple fires in recent weeks including structure and wildland.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department urges people always to use extreme caution with any open flame or heat-producing devices inside and outside.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

18 Most Terrifyingly Haunted Places in Wyoming [PHOTOS]